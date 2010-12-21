Gisele Bundchen for Balenciaga, Alexander Skarsgard for Hickey Freeman, and More!

Courtesy Balenciaga, Courtesy Hickey Freeman, WireImage, Courtesy Glamour, Courtesy Photo, Amazon.com
1. Gisele Bundchen changes up her look as the new face of Balenciaga. [Fashionista]
2. Alexander Skarsgard looks sexy and sharp in his second campaign for Hickey Freeman. [Just Jared]
3. We hear more wedding bells! Shania Twain announced her engagement to Frederic Thiebaud in a letter on her official Web site. [US Weekly]
4. For stressed-out gift-wrappers: Check out these easy, budget-friendly DIY ideas. [Glamour]
5. What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas is a good thing: Stella McCartney will open a store there on Thursday. [WWD]
6. Duran Duran, a band who epitomized eighties style, released a new album today, "All You Need is Now." [Vanity Fair]