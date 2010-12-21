Gisele Bundchen for Balenciaga, Alexander Skarsgard for Hickey Freeman, and More!

1. Gisele Bundchen changes up her look as the new face of Balenciaga. [Fashionista]

2. Alexander Skarsgard looks sexy and sharp in his second campaign for Hickey Freeman. [Just Jared]

3. We hear more wedding bells! Shania Twain announced her engagement to Frederic Thiebaud in a letter on her official Web site. [US Weekly]

4. For stressed-out gift-wrappers: Check out these easy, budget-friendly DIY ideas. [Glamour]

5. What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas is a good thing: Stella McCartney will open a store there on Thursday. [WWD]

6. Duran Duran, a band who epitomized eighties style, released a new album today, "All You Need is Now." [Vanity Fair]

