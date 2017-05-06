Gisele Bündchen Conducts Interview While Covered in Puppies 

If you ask us, all interviews should involve puppies. Gisele Bündchen got to live the dream last night, cuddling up with several adorable dogs during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she talked about meditation and how she helped the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl.

Bündchen and Tom Brady made a glamorous appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, but the 36-year-old supermodel went with a more casual outfit for her late night interview on Friday. It's a good thing, too, as host Jimmy Fallon wasted no time piling several puppies onto Bündchen's lap during a game of "Pup Quiz." The former Victoria's Secret model wore tan capri pants with a plain white T-shirt, paired with nude heels, and she complemented the simple look with a loose, wavy hair style and understated makeup.

During her segment on the show, Bündchen talked about meditating, the Patriots' nail-biter Super Bowl win, and her family's three dogs. She even joked that her meditation during the big game may have helped turn the tides in favor of her husband's team.

"I channeled some great energy and, really, I feel like a little responsible," Bündchen told Fallon. "I brought love and peace and clarity and calmness into the game. It shifted after that, I must tell you."

Once you listen to her talk about the power of meditation, you'll want to try it yourself:

