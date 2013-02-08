Gisele Bündchen's Baby Girl, Bruno Mars as Little Elvis, and More!

FilmMagic; WireImage; Landov; AP Photo; Courtesy Photo (2)
1. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's daughter Vivian Lake makes her debut. [E! Online]
2. Watch Bruno Mars's cameo as Little Elvis in Honeymoon in Vegas. [YouTube]
3. Who's in love with nail art? American sweetheart Gabby Douglas. [Fashionista]
4. So long, iron! There's a new Monopoly game piece on the boardwalk. [Today]
5. Mark your calendars, the series finale of The Office will air on May 16. [EW]
6. Nina Ricci is expanding her design offerings to include linens. [WWD]