Gisele Bündchen's Baby Girl, Bruno Mars as Little Elvis, and More!

1. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's daughter Vivian Lake makes her debut. [E! Online]

2. Watch Bruno Mars's cameo as Little Elvis in Honeymoon in Vegas. [YouTube]

3. Who's in love with nail art? American sweetheart Gabby Douglas. [Fashionista]

4. So long, iron! There's a new Monopoly game piece on the boardwalk. [Today]

5. Mark your calendars, the series finale of The Office will air on May 16. [EW]

6. Nina Ricci is expanding her design offerings to include linens. [WWD]