Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Toned Bikini Body on a Very Active Family Vacation

Gisele Bündchen is showing off her stunning bikini body once again! The supermodel donned a black halter-neck bikini to enjoy some fun in the sun with her husband Tom Brady, her three children, and her twin sister Patricia while on vacation in Costa Rica on Friday.

But the picturesque family did not spend their beach time simply lounging around. The parents and kids Jack, 7, Benjamin, 5, and Vivian, 2, kept active by doing a variety of outdoor activites. Bündchen shared their experience with several gorgeous Instagram photos.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen and Her Sister Hit the Beach in Black Bikinis

"My favorite acro yoga partner!! #infinitelove ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the below snap of herself:

The model also posted stunning images of the little ones flying kites and riding horses with the parents on the beach:

Instagram/giseleofficial

With a supermodel mom and pro football player dad, the children certainly have top-class fitness role models to teach them about maintaining active lifestyles!

PHOTOS: Celebrity Bikinis: See the Photos