Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Enviable Figure in Costa Rica

Another day, another bikini. Gisele Bündchen, who has been enjoying some time off with her family in Costa Rica, showed off her washboard abs and enviable figure at the beach last week in a leopard print bikini. The Brazilian supermodel, who was with her daughter, Vivian Brady, and her mother Vania, also spent some time frolicking in the waves with her pooch Lua. It seems this vacation has included many animals—a few days earlier, Bündchen shared a photo on Instagram of herself swimming with two horses!

But the Costa Rican getaway isn't all fun and games. On Monday, Bündchen said on her Instagram that she is #goinginward by embarking on three days of silence (below).

Here we go... 3 days in silence. #goinginward @kiarakinc 🙏😷🙏 Aqui vamos nós ... 3 dias de silêncio. @kiarakinc A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) on Aug 4, 2014 at 5:52am PDT

See Bündchen and other gorgeous celebs in bikinis in our gallery!