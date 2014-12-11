Gisele Bündchen Goes Topless for Her Latest Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Gisele Bündchen’s spring 2015 campaign for Stuart Weitzman is here, and the supermodel looks hot, hot, hot. In the first released image, the star poses topless while lounging seductively in menswear-inspired wool suit trousers while showing off the label's strappy kicks.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen and Her Younger Sister Hit the Beach in Black Bikinis

Shot by fashion photographer Mario Testino, the sexy black-and-white images embrace a minimalist aesthetic that are meant to manifest the intimate relationship between a woman and her shoes. The stripped-down and sexy ads take inspiration from Gisele's relaxed approach to fashion and capture the Brazilian beauty's inner tomboy, and we think she looks incredible.

This is Bündchen's second campaign for the brand—she debuted as the face of Stuart Weitzman in fall 2014 when she took over the role as their spokeswoman from Kate Moss.

PHOTOS: Gisele Bündchen's Best Looks Ever