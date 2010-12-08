Gisele Bündchen Gets Animated, J.Crew Behind the Scenes, and More!

1. Gisele Bündchen launches an animated children's series called Gisele and the Green Team on AOLKids.com. [Racked National]

2. Smitten with J.Crew's holiday catalog? Hear from the geniuses who created it. [Stylelist]

3. Note to self: Skip winter manicures, invest in Dominic Jones nail gloves. [Fashion Indie]

4. Joan Rivers opens up her closet for Bluefly.com: "Every piece of clothing you have should have either fun or drama." Agreed. [Glamour]

5. Warm up with H&M's spring 2011 video look book. [H&M/YouTube]

6. Barbie goes Gaga! Lady Gaga's most jaw-dropping get-ups were recreated to fit the 11 1/2- inch icon. [People StyleWatch]