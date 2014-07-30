Gisele Bündchen Displays Her Best Assets in a Skimpy Black Bikini on a Costa Rica Beach

Talk about smokin' hot! While on vacation with her family in Costa Rica, Gisele Bündchen hit the beach in a skimpy string bikini that showed off her best assets. The supermodel paired her black swimsuit with matching oversized shades and displayed her toned figure while soaking up the sun and playing in the sand with her children.

The 34-year-old seemed to be enjoying her trip, and after starring in campaigns this season for H&M, Chanel, Stuart Weitzman, Isabel Marant, Sonia Rykiel, Emilio Pucci, and Balenciaga, among others, we think she deserved that downtime! One thing's for sure: the world's highest paid supermodel knows how to turn a simple stroll on the beach into a sizzling catwalk moment.

