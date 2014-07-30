Girls Star Allison Williams to Play Peter Pan in NBC's Upcoming Live Musical

It's off to Neverland for Allison Williams! The Girls actress has been cast as Peter Pan in NBC's upcoming live musical telecast Peter Pan Live. "I have wanted to play Peter Pan since I was about three years old, so this is a dream come true," Williams said in a press release. "It's such an honor to be a part of this adventure, and I'm very excited to get to work with this extraordinarily talented team."

The actress went on to ask, "What could go wrong in a live televised production with simultaneous flying, sword fighting and singing?"

NBC marked the announcement with a tweet:

Dreams do come true! #Girls star Allison Williams will play Peter Pan in #PeterPanLive! pic.twitter.com/b69aVLj9tg — NBC (@nbc) July 30, 2014

Currently, the 26-year-old Williams portrays Marnie Michaels on HBO's Girls and has displayed her vocal chops as the character on the TV series. On the NBC stage, her Peter Pan will face off against a Captain Hook played by Christopher Walken.

The telecast of Peter Pan Live is set to air Dec. 4, almost a year after Carrie Underwood starred as Maria in the network's live broadcast of The Sound of Music. Williams's casting comes on the heels of some other good news: Earlier this year, the actress became engaged to her boyfriend, Ricky Van Veen. It sounds like she has a lot to celebrate! There's little doubt that her famous dad, Brian Williams, is feeling proud.

Want more Allison Williams? See how her beauty looks have evolved through the years.