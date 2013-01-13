Girls Season 2 Premieres Tonight on HBO

The Girls are back in town! Season two of the Golden Globes-nominated television series from writer, director, and star Lena Dunham returns to HBO tonight at 9pm. Picking up where season one left off, the ladies are returning to normal after the events surrounding Jessa’s (Jemima Kirke) spontaneous wedding. With a new roommate and a new beau for Hannah (Dunham), a confused Marnie (Allison Williams) and an even more confused Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) continue to navigate the rocky waters of their twenties. Be sure to tune in tonight at 9pm to see what's in store for our favorite Girls—or set your DVRs if you’re tuning in with us for the Globes!

Plus, see the show's New York premiere!

