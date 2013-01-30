Girls Season 2 Fashion: What They're Wearing (and Why!)

Girls just keeps getting better! Finally back for season two, it had been a while since we left Hannah (Lena Dunham) contemplating life on the shores of Coney Island, and we've missed her every day since—not to mention our weekly dose of city-girl style, courtesy of the Girls quartet. That's why we caught up with costume designer Jenn Rogien, the stylish brain behind each girl's signature look, for the inside scoop on season 2's best and most adventurous ensembles so far, including Marnie's (Allison Williams) shorts-and-suspenders hostess getup. "We wanted the look to be a challenge for Marnie, to push her boundaries so she could be a little more provocative," Rogien revealed to InStyle.com. Huge change from her Ann Taylor suits! Click through to get the inside scoop on the most memorable looks from season 2—so far.

MORE:• Lena Talks Her Girls Golden Globes!• Andrew Rannells on the Boys of Girls• Deborah Lippmann's Girls Nail Polish