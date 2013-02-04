Girls Season 2, Episode 4: What They Wore (and Why!)

For those Girls fans who were tuned into Beyonce Bowl last night, fret not! HBO already posted the fourth episode, "It's a Shame About Ray," online (watch it here) so you don't have to wait to see your favorite Brooklyn-based ladies doing their worst. This week, there was a lot of relationship drama for Allison Williams’ Marnie and Jemima Kirke's Jessa, and we spoke to costume designer Jenn Rogien to learn all about what they were wearing when it went down. "We didn't want the wardrobe to be the focus this week, we just wanted to underscore what was happening," Rogien explained. "There was a lot happening emotionally and story-wise, so we wanted to take a step back and support that." Indeed! Click through the gallery to see our favorite looks from this week. And check back after next week's episode for more from Jenn!

MORE:• Lena Talks Her Girls Golden Globes!• Andrew Rannells on the Boys of Girls• Deborah Lippmann’s Girls Nail Polish