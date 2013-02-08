Girls News Update! What to Know Before You Watch

An all-new episode of Girls airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO! Before you tune in, here's a quick rundown of some of the fun news that happened this week about the show.

1. PATRICK WILSON GUEST STARSLook out for another cameo during Sunday’s episode—Watchmen actor Patrick Wilson plays an older doctor who Lena Dunham’s character, Hannah, develops a crush on.

2. MARNIE'S GRAMMY MOMENTKeep your eyes peeled for Allison Williams at the Grammys this Sunday. The actress told Anderson Cooper that she’ll be attending the awards show with nominee and pal Katy Perry.

3. SHOSHANNA'S FATEIs the end near for endearingly quirky Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet)? Dunham reveals that if she had to kill someone off the show it would be Shosh.

Plus, see get all the fashion details from this season of Girls straight from costume designer Jenn Rogein.

