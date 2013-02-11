Girls as Grammy Dates! Allison Williams and Lena Dunham

The girls of Girls were at the Grammys tonight! At the same time a new episode hit the airwaves on HBO, TV's hippest BFFs graced the red carpet as plus-ones for the evening. Katy Perry (in skin-baring Gucci) brought pal Allison Williams (in Kaufmanfranco), while Fun. guitarist Jack Antonoff had girlfriend Lena Dunham at his side. He also thanked Dunham when Fun. accepted the Grammy for Song of the Year for their party smash hit "We Are Young." How cute!

