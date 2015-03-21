The Girls Finale Is Sunday! See Allison Williams's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

If you think that Allison Williams is one of those actresses who walks the red carpet claiming that they just "threw this on", guess again. Williams' stylist Cristina Ehrlich says that the two put a lot of time and effort into nailing her classic, feminine style—and nothing is done last minute. "Allison preps for an event like any other role she plays," says Ehrlich. "We put a lot of care into our choices because she is really passionate about fashion. She knows what trends are happening and who all the buzzy designers are."

And whether Williams decides on a sweeping Armani Privé beaded ballgown or a sexy leather shift by Calvin Klein Collection, the perfect finishing touches rest solely on her keen attention to detail (how very Marnie). "We overanalyze everything, but in a very humorous way," Ehrlich says. "The hair, lip color, how she is going to stand—it has to have meaning. The number one thing we ask each other is, How are we going to feel about this when we look back in 10 years?" Our guess? Pretty damn good.

