The Cast of Girls Dedicate a Powerful Sexual Assualt PSA to the Survivor in the Stanford Case 

Lena Dunham and the cast of Girls are speaking out against sexual assault with a powerful PSA dedicated to the survivor of the Stanford rape case. The star took to her Twitter account to share the video: "I dedicate this to the brave survivor in the Stanford case who has given so much to change the conversation," she wrote alongside the clip.

The survivor Dunham is referring to was assaulted by 20-year-old Brock Turner in 2015 on the Stanford University campus. Last week, Turner was sentenced to six months in jail because a longer sentence would have "a severe impact on him," according the judge. The 23-year-old victim responded to the ruling by reading a powerful statement before the court, which has since gone viral and sparked a heated discussion about sexual assault.

In the video that Dunham posted, Jemima Kirke, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet stand together to take a stand in support of the 1 in 5 women who will be assaulted in their lifetime. "Why is our default reaction as a society to disbelieve, to silence, or to shame?" Mamet asks. "You have the choice to make things better," she continues. We all do.

Watch the full video above to see the actresses moving statements.