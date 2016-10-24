Prepare Yourselves: Girl Scout Cookie Cereal Is Coming

As if two new cookie flavors weren’t enough to get us excited about the return of Girl Scout cookie season, General Mills just confirmed via Twitter that Girl Scout Cookie cereal is happening! Coming in January 2017, two favorite flavors, Thin Mint and Caramel Crunch (which will taste like the cult-fave, Samoas) will be released nationwide.

Yes, it's true! Girl Scouts Cookie cereals will hit U.S. stores in January. We'll share more details soon! pic.twitter.com/sVHprf6bzc — General Mills (@GeneralMills) October 24, 2016

The Instagram account Candy Hunting first found two stock images of the cereal, revealing that the limited-edition flavors will be out soon. If these boxes are the real deal, both Thin Mint and Caramel Crunch cereal are made with “sweetened whole grain corn cereal,” with no high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or flavors.

As this year marks the Girl Scouts’ 100-year anniversary of selling cookies, it makes sense that it'll be going all out for the season. Alongside its standard cookie offerings, the Girl Scouts will also be revealing two new S’mores-inspired treats. InStyle got an exclusive taste test of the goods, and they’re definitely worth the wait.

RELATED: Girl Scouts Unveil Two Brand-New Cookies for the 2017 Season

VIDEO: Girl Scouts to Start Selling Cookies Online

The most important meal of the day just got even sweeter.