Emily Blunt's Performance in the Girl on the Train Trailer Will Chill You to the Bone

The first look at the movie adaptation of Paula Hawkins's best-selling novel, The Girl on the Train, is finally here. The film's trailer is a tour de force of violence, sex, and intrigue set to a slowed-down version of Kanye West's "Heartless."

Emily Blunt plays the film version of the story's unlikely heroine, an alcoholic named Rachel, who becomes infatuated with a couple she sees from the train on her daily commute. When the woman disappears, Rachel becomes entangled in the investigation, which quickly becomes personal when she finds out the missing woman worked as a nanny for her ex-husband (played by Justin Theroux) ... Dun, dun, dun!

In an interview with Deadline in January, Blunt, 33, referred to her role in The Girl on the Train as "the most challenging thing" she has ever done, but was nevertheless drawn to the project for its portrayal of troubled women.

"I just love that it's about addiction and loneliness and voyeurism and what we think we see and don't see," she went on to say. "I think it's very relatable. We've all ridden the train to work and wondered about the lives of the people on the train, and I think that people relate to that."

Watch the full trailer above. The Girl on the Train rolls into theaters on Oct. 7.