Watch This Adorable Little Girl Make the Craziest Trick Shots

Look out, LeBron James: This 6-year-old has some serious shooting skills. Watch her nail seemingly impossible shots that include tossing a DVD into a player and a piece of bread into a toaster—all without looking. [Time]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Did the new Lego box for Star Wars: The Force Awakens just reveal a new movie character? [Gizmodo]

2. Thanks to Oregon State University scientists, you can now satisfy your bacon cravings without the guilt through bacon-flavored seaweed. [USA Today]

3. Google celebrates what would have been the 153rd birthday for fearless journalist Ida B. Wells with a homepage doodle. [Google]

4. Congrats to George Lucas, Carole King, and the Eagles, who are among the few to be saluted at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors. [Washington Post]

5. Could Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek have a future in music? The thought may cross your mind after watching him sing Rihanna's "Umbrella." [ABC News]