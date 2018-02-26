The One Piece of Clothing That Made Armani a $3.3-Billion Brand

Who wouldn’t take fashion advice from Giorgio Armani?

The designer has for years shuffled his efforts among his namesake ready-to-wear label, Emporio Armani, and Armani Exchange, and now, we’re confirming that there’s one item he agrees every woman needs: a classic jacket.

Following the brand’s fall 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, Mr. Armani himself headed to Milan’s Armani Theater for a screening of the latest project tied to his brand, A Jacket (Una Giacca), a new short film directed by Michele Placido. The storyline is based on the one particular clothing item that has fueled his $3.32-billion empire.

Speaking with WWD, Armani explained what it is about the piece that’s stood the test of time.

“The jacket emphasizes the body and also gives a sense of power. It represents one of the fundamental elements of my aesthetics and transforming it into a narrative theme was undoubtedly a challenge," he said, adding that he liked the film more than he thought he could considering he wasn’t too involved in its production.

Screenwriter Francesca Marciano also chimed in on the significance of the jacket, saying its story was “the one that most related to Armani’s aesthetic while maintaining a narrative. The jacket epitomizes Armani’s creativity and goes deeper into the meaning of fashion rather than by merely celebrating it.”

The film was made to support the Armani/Laboratorio, a new incubator-like initiative designed for film students in Milan. Last November, selected students participated in a workshop where they took on eight training modules to help complete the film.

Armani added that the project’s creation, of course, stemmed from his interest in film. He’s dressed numerous actors and actresses over the years.

Watch A Jacket above.