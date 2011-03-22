Giorgio Armani Celebrates World Water Day

Today marks the ninth annual World Water Day, which is an event designed to focus attention on the impact of climate change, conflicts and natural disasters on urban water systems. Fashion designer Giorgio Armani is celebrating in his own way—by raising awareness about improving access to safe drinking water by partnering with Green Cross International and the Unicef Tap Project. "I have always been very sensitive to environmental issues," Armani told the New York Times. "Especially those concerning water, an element that I love—regenerating, precious, and essential to life." Through March 31st, the designer pledged to provide 210 pints of drinking water to children for every bottle of Acqua di Gio or Acqua di Gioia purchased. The bottles are available for $73 to $80 on Macys.com, and Armani also set up a Facebook page and a Web site to provide information for those who want to do good and smell good this spring.

