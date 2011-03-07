Ginnifer Goodwin to Play Snow White

Ginnifer Goodwin is moving from Big Love to... Snow White! The actress will play the lead role of Snow White/Sister Mary Margaret in ABC’s new drama pilot Once Upon a Time, according to Deadline. The story will be set in Maine, and as the fairy tale goes, she'll wake up from the Evil Queen's wicked spell to the kiss of Prince Charming. (We can’t wait to find out who that will be!) As for her character’s look, she’ll have pale skin and dark hair. You can also be sure she’ll be wearing a wig, as she has a legal wig clause written into every one of her contracts. While we wait for this enchanting story to hit the small screen, check out Goodwin on HBO's final season of Big Love Sundays at 9 p.m. and the upcoming movie Something Borrowed, out May 6th.

