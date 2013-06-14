Ginnifer Goodwin as Jackie Kennedy, Selena Gomez Is a Big Sister, and More

InStyle Staff
Jun 14, 2013

1. See Ginnifer Goodwin as Jackie Kennedy from the upcoming docu-drama Killing Kennedy. [EW]

2. Selena Gomez is a big sister! Congratulations to the entire family. [E! Online]

3. Robert Downey Jr. had to console a very upset young fan who found out that Ironman isn't real. [HuffPo]

4. Dove joined forces with Operation Home Front to bring home 300 servicemen for Father's Day. [Dove]

5. Smell like your favorite superhero with a new cologne created by the man behind Marvel comics. [Refinery 29]

6. What's Lauren Conrad favorite eyeliner? Get the answer at Bella Sugar. [Bella Sugar]

