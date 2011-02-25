Ginnifer Goodwin Has a Wig Contract So She Can Cut Hair Freely

Ginnifer Goodwin loves her short hair, and it got even shorter recently when she shaved the sides for a fade/Mohawk effect. “It didn’t take any courage,” the Big Love actress told us of her shorter crop at the Harvey Weinstein and Dior pre-Oscars dinner this week. “It purely took getting permission from HBO and the folks behind Big Love. They owned every hair on my head!” So that’s why she did something about her hair—legally. “I now have a wig clause written into every one of my contracts,” she told us. “Thank goodness I can procure wigs, whether I buy them or the production buys them, I always do wear a wig." Why? Because she considers hair expressive. "I find it hard to express myself when I’m growing out a very bad character haircut. As long as I can wear a wig, I can be any character and in real life I can be myself.”

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Kwala Mandel