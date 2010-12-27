Ginnifer Goodwin Engaged, Matthew Morrison's Preview, and More!

1. Ginnifer Goodwin is engaged! The Big Love star announced her engagement to Joey Kern, her boyfriend of two years, this weekend. [People]

2. Glee star Matthew Morrison is working on an album, and he offered up a quick sneak peek video. Oh, the anticipation... [Just Jared]

3. Elle Macpherson: "Lingerie is an emotional purchase." Speak the truth, Elle! [Telegraph]

4. Knockoffs of Kate Middleton/Princess Diana's sapphire-and-diamond engagement rings cost as little as $3 in China. THREE DOLLARS. [Independent]

5. Look who else has an album in the works... figure skater Johnny Weir! His cover look is just as elaborate as his skating costumes. [DListed]

6. Ajaline.com, a new flash-sale jewelry Web site, will launch in February. Save that holiday cash! [WWD]