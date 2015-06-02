What Dress Looks Great on Every Single Body Type? Gina Rodriguez Knows

In a night of stand-out looks, Gina Rodriguez's Reem Acra gown at the Critics' Choice Television Awards had us transfixed from the moment she stepped onto the red carpet—and it turns out, it was love-at-first-sight for the actress, too. "It was the first dress I tried on," Rodriguez told InStyle. "My stylist picked it out and I told her, 'I think you're right!'" A longstanding friendship with said stylist, Lauren Rodriguez, definitely has its advantages—beyond the fun of sharing a last name. "[She] knows my body, she knows my style, she knows my heart," which allows the actress to put total faith in her friend's sartorial choices. "I always tell [her], 'Just pick it—you know I'm going to love it.'"

RELATED: Reinvent Your Wardrobe with These Styling Tips from the Resort 2015 Collections

Last night felt like a quick dream before I knew it I was back in New Orleans! Glam squad props @whatlaurenloves @paulnortonhair @carissaferreri @karengnails #DeepWaterHorizonMovie #backOnSetAndSweating A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Jun 1, 2015 at 12:28pm PDT

So what tips has the actress picked up over the years? "I've learned that A-line dresses look great on everyone and anything tailored looks amazing. I've been spoiled cause on Jane the Virgin my amazing costume designer makes everything fit for my body." As for her off-screen looks, she admits, "I'm learning my body, I'm exploring, and I'm taking risks."

-With reporting by Kwala Mandel

PHOTOS: See All the Best Looks from the 2015 Critics' Choice TV Awards