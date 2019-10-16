Gina Rodriguez Released a Second Apology After Saying the N-Word in Her Instagram Story

Things went from bad to worse on Tuesday when Gina Rodriguez first dropped the N-word while rapping along to The Fugees’s “Ready or Not” on her Instagram Story.

Rodriguez, who’s been accused of harboring “anti-black” sentiment in the past, was not looked at kindly on the internet.

nobody:#GinaRodriguez under her breath when she sees a black person after dark and subsequently crosses the street: pic.twitter.com/aTVqWRId0E — Afropunzel (@afropunzelll) October 16, 2019

This is NOT #GinaRodriguez’s first time saying Nigga. She’s been mad comfortable in her anti Blackness for much too long🙄, in fact I’d say it’s opened doors: pic.twitter.com/CXutE4oJsC — 🌹Sheopatra IS WRITING🌹 (@SheopatraSmith) October 16, 2019

I’m absolutely shocked that no one did this yet #ginarodriguez #ginarodriguezisoverparty pic.twitter.com/5sMRBnhyie — boo boo the fool (@alainarose24) October 16, 2019

Things got even worse when Rodriguez posted an apology video, telling viewers, “I’m sorry I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on — I love Lauryn Hill — and I really am sorry if I offended you.”

Gina Rodriguez apologies be like... pic.twitter.com/kcnHXdyvMW — Kevín (@KevOnStage) October 16, 2019

“I’m sorry IF I offended anyone”.



“By singing along to the Fugees”.



This is an example of someone being deliberately obtuse. Gina Rodriguez KNOWS she offended people, not for singing a song but for saying the N-word. If the apology is going to be insincere, just keep quiet. https://t.co/tCjVenvcTs — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriguez wins the award for the most half assed apology of 2019 pic.twitter.com/9DaHmJm1Q0 — Patrick (@StLeprechaunPat) October 15, 2019

When her message proved ineffective, Rodriguez posted a more formal apology to her Instagram feed, writing, “In song or in real life, the words that I spoke should not have been spoken. I grew up loving the Fugees and Lauryn Hill. I thoughtlessly sang along to the lyrics of a favorite song, and even worse, I posted it. The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel. Watching my own video playing back at me, has shaken me to my core. It is humiliating that this has to be a public lesson but it is indeed a much deserved lesson. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down. I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”

Still, many criticized the actress's response: