Gina Rodriguez Released a Second Apology After Saying the N-Word in Her Instagram Story
People still weren't having it.
Things went from bad to worse on Tuesday when Gina Rodriguez first dropped the N-word while rapping along to The Fugees’s “Ready or Not” on her Instagram Story.
Rodriguez, who’s been accused of harboring “anti-black” sentiment in the past, was not looked at kindly on the internet.
Things got even worse when Rodriguez posted an apology video, telling viewers, “I’m sorry I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on — I love Lauryn Hill — and I really am sorry if I offended you.”
When her message proved ineffective, Rodriguez posted a more formal apology to her Instagram feed, writing, “In song or in real life, the words that I spoke should not have been spoken. I grew up loving the Fugees and Lauryn Hill. I thoughtlessly sang along to the lyrics of a favorite song, and even worse, I posted it. The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel. Watching my own video playing back at me, has shaken me to my core. It is humiliating that this has to be a public lesson but it is indeed a much deserved lesson. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down. I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”
Still, many criticized the actress's response: