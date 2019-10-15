Gina Rodriguez Dropped the N-Word in Her Instagram Story and People Are Furious

Gina Rodriguez is in hot water for dropping the N-word in her Instagram Story, but it’s not the first time she’s received criticism for seeming to slight the African American community.

The backlash began in 2017 when Black Panther’s press run kicked off over the summer. In a since-deleted tweet she wrote, “Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but where are the Latinos?! Asking for a friend...”

Critics on social media accused Rodriguez of making a major step forward in Hollywood representation about herself.

There 100% could be more for every POC. Instead of celebrating Black Panther she chose to make it about representation instead of showing love. I didn’t ask for representation when watching CrazyRichAsians bc I was happy for them to finally get their shine — Brit (@MylifeasBBrown) January 23, 2019

A similar round of backlash was triggered in 2018 when she participated in an interview alongside Yara Shahidi. When the interviewer asked Shahidi how she felt about being a role model to black women, Rodriguez interjected, “So many women.”

A couple months later, Rodriguez participated in a Porter roundtable concerning pay equality where she posited that Latinas were paid the least in Hollywood — a figure that isn't accurate and again appeared to undermine the black community.

She finally addressed the building criticism, explaining, “The black community was the only community that I looked towards growing up. We didn’t have many Latino shows, and the black community made me feel like I was seen. So to get anti-black is saying that I’m anti-family. My father is dark-skinned, he’s Afro-Latino … If anything, the black community is my community. As Latinos, we have black Latinos. That is what we are. I am not, so I think that when I speak about Latino advocacy people believe I only mean people of my skin color.”

Fast-forward to Tuesday, when Rodriguez shared a video of herself singing along to The Fugees’ "Ready or Not," failing to omit the N-word in Lauryn Hill’s verse.

Gina Rodriguez is trending on Twitter after rapping the n-word in a now-deleted Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/5MWvkjDu1L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2019

The internet was not pleased.

you're gina rodriguez. you were just accused of anti-black racism earlier this year. you cried defending yourself.



do you pic.twitter.com/qtWvvytWcF — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriguez’s PR team after she posted that video pic.twitter.com/stBIuHKD1l — Zee (@CocoapuffKisses) October 15, 2019

Nobody, And I do mean nobody, Loves saying “n*gga” more than a person who will never be called one or protect one.



Gina Rodriguez probably says it 3 times and clicks her heels before every interview. The anti-Black jumped out! — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 15, 2019

SOMEONE CHANGED GINA RODRIGUEZ'S DESCRIPTION HDJSNDKSNF pic.twitter.com/lS15rgeirL — haley ♡ (@shrxxms) October 15, 2019

She posted a new video addressing the controversy, explaining “I’m sorry I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on — I love Lauryn Hill — and I really am sorry if I offended you,” but many were not having what they perceived as a disingenuous apology.

Gina Rodriguez wins the award for the most half assed apology of 2019 pic.twitter.com/9DaHmJm1Q0 — Patrick (@StLeprechaunPat) October 15, 2019

This is not an apology Gina rodriguez. The word choice is telling - “if I offended anyone” no it’s just a fact it’s offensive, not hypothetical. “For singing along to a song I grew up on” nah how about “for my racist ass saying the n word, y’all caught me I am indeed anti Black” pic.twitter.com/BurtqL7tRH — Walela Nehanda ✊🏾 (@itswalela) October 15, 2019

“I’m sorry IF I offended anyone”.



“By singing along to the Fugees”.



This is an example of someone being deliberately obtuse. Gina Rodriguez KNOWS she offended people, not for singing a song but for saying the N-word. If the apology is going to be insincere, just keep quiet. https://t.co/tCjVenvcTs — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) October 15, 2019