Gina Rodriguez Dropped the N-Word in Her Instagram Story and People Are Furious
Her apology only fanned the flames.
Gina Rodriguez is in hot water for dropping the N-word in her Instagram Story, but it’s not the first time she’s received criticism for seeming to slight the African American community.
The backlash began in 2017 when Black Panther’s press run kicked off over the summer. In a since-deleted tweet she wrote, “Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but where are the Latinos?! Asking for a friend...”
Critics on social media accused Rodriguez of making a major step forward in Hollywood representation about herself.
A similar round of backlash was triggered in 2018 when she participated in an interview alongside Yara Shahidi. When the interviewer asked Shahidi how she felt about being a role model to black women, Rodriguez interjected, “So many women.”
A couple months later, Rodriguez participated in a Porter roundtable concerning pay equality where she posited that Latinas were paid the least in Hollywood — a figure that isn't accurate and again appeared to undermine the black community.
She finally addressed the building criticism, explaining, “The black community was the only community that I looked towards growing up. We didn’t have many Latino shows, and the black community made me feel like I was seen. So to get anti-black is saying that I’m anti-family. My father is dark-skinned, he’s Afro-Latino … If anything, the black community is my community. As Latinos, we have black Latinos. That is what we are. I am not, so I think that when I speak about Latino advocacy people believe I only mean people of my skin color.”
Fast-forward to Tuesday, when Rodriguez shared a video of herself singing along to The Fugees’ "Ready or Not," failing to omit the N-word in Lauryn Hill’s verse.
The internet was not pleased.
She posted a new video addressing the controversy, explaining “I’m sorry I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on — I love Lauryn Hill — and I really am sorry if I offended you,” but many were not having what they perceived as a disingenuous apology.