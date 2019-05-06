Gina Rodriguez Wore Two Gowns During Her Wedding to Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez has a big announcement: she and actor boyfriend Joe LoCicero are married!

The Jane the Virgin star shared the exciting news on Monday morning, posting an exquisite wedding video on Instagram from her Saturday nuptials. In it, Rodriguez sports two different (and equally stunning gowns): a slip-esque column gown and a sheer Madonna-inspired bustier-style gown. And — surprise! — the actress’s Jane co-star (and "soul brother") Justin Baldoni officiated the ceremony — only fitting considering she and LoCicero met on the set in 2016 (he played a stripper on the show, FYI).

Engagement speculation began last July when the Someone Great alum posted a suspect photo of herself flashing some serious bling on that finger.

Rodriguez confirmed the news to People about a month later, but continued to keep the details of their relationship close to the chest.

“He’s the best. He’s the f—ing best,” she said of her then-fiancé, adding, “I just want to live! I think there’s a huge blessing in the fact that people care,” she said. “That’s a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that’s just mine, ’cause there’s not too many things I have like that anymore.”

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Congratulations, Joe and Gina!