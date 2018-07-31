Gina Rodriguez Is Reportedly Engaged

Add Gina Rodriguez to the growing list of Hollywood stars getting engaged this summer. In the words of DJ Khaled, yes, "anotha one."

The Jane the Virgin actress, 34, is reportedly engaged to her longtime beau, actor Joe LoCicero, 31, according to Us Weekly. Reps for Rodriguez and LoCicero did not return InStyle's request for comment.

Fans first caught wind of the big news thanks to a bling-y Instagram that Rodriguez posted on Monday afternoon. In the shot, which was also posted on her birthday, the actress appears to be wearing an engagement ring on that finger. The caption, however, made no mention of the news.

"34,' she wrote alongside the beachy image, which was captured at the Hotel Casa Malca in Tulum, according to her tag. "'They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.' - Frida" she added, quoting the legendary Frida Kahlo.

LoCicero also posted the images to his own account, however they were simply captioned, "Happy birthday my Love!" much to the dismay of anxious fans demanding answers about the not-so-subtle ring.

Rodriguez and LoCicero first met in 2016 on the set of Jane the Virgin, where LoCicero had a guest starring role. The couple has made several red carpet appearances since, and aren't shy about some PDA on the step-and-repeat.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Congrats to the happy couple!