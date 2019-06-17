Gina Rodriguez Revealed Why She Had to Briefly Stop Filming Jane the Virgin

Gina Rodriguez is continuing to open up about her mental health.

In a conversation with NBC's Kate Snow at The Kennedy Forum, the actress candidly discussed her battle with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts, adding that a few months ago, her panic attacks caused her to take breaks from filming her CW show, Jane the Virgin.

Rodriguez had taken the stage shortly after Snow and her husband, Chris Bro, talked about losing his father to suicide.

"I think I started dealing with depression around 16," Rodriguez said. "I started dealing with the idea of — that same concept that I think your husband was talking about — [that] everything is going to be better when I'm gone. Life will be easier; all the woes will be away, all the problems ... Then I wouldn't have to fail or succeed, right? Then all this surmounting pressure would go away. It would just go away."

She also said that a few months ago, while filming the last season of Jane the Virgin, she found herself struggling with debilitating panic attacks.

"There was a point where I couldn't, I couldn't push through every single time anymore," she said. "And I'm one of those human beings, and I know either you're it or you know who they are, where I'm just like, ‘I'll handle it later. I'll deal with it later. I'll figure it out later. I just have to do this now.' All the while dealing with this, you know, your silent little dragon in your head."

However, things got to a point where she had to take breaks from filming.

"There was a point where I couldn't push through every single time anymore," she said. "It came to a point — this was the first season that ... I had to stop production. I just had a really tumultuous season."

RELATED: Gina Rodriguez Wore Two Gowns During Her Wedding to Joe LoCicero

Rodriguez also shared that mental health wasn't something that her family talked about openly while she was growing up, and that was part of why she wanted to open up about what she went through.

"It has to be a part of the conversations I have with these young girls," she said. "I can't just tell them to go out and make their dreams come true and then to ignore everything else."