Where in the world is Gina Rodriguez?

We can soon expect the Jane the Virgin star to spend a lot of time at Netflix HQ. The 33-year-old actress has officially been tapped to star in Netflix’s live-action film adaptation of Carmen Sandiego, according to the The Hollywood Reporter.

In case you forgot, the Carmen Sandiego series follows the mysterious lead character who is essentially a thief and runs across the world causing mayhem. In the ‘90s, the storyline began as a computer game—I personally spent too much time trying to find her—and it then turned into an animated series.

RELATED: Gina Rodriguez Spills the Beans on a Future Collaboration with America Ferrera

What’s badass about this project is not just that Carmen Sandiego is getting depicted by a real-life human. Instead, it’s that Gina Rodriguez will also produce the movie through her studio, I Can and I Will. According to Deadline, Netflix will also introduce a new animated series in 2019, with Rodriguez lending her voice to the lead character. As if that weren't enough, HMH Books will additionally drop a new line of books in 2019 to complement the release.

RELATED: Read Gina Rodriguez's Powerful Essay on Equal Pay

Most recently, Rodriguez has made headlines not just for her work but also for her proud support of the Time’s Up movement and fight for equal pay.