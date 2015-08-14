Gina Rodriguez Shares Her Best Beauty Secrets for Looking Polished

There are certain undeniable truths in life, and the fact that Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez always looks flawless, even mid-coffee run, is one of them. At the launch event for Crest's 3D White Two-Step kit in New York City yesterday, we just had to ask Rodriguez the secret to her always-polished appearance. "For me, getting polished is all about being natural—I love getting glammed up, it's so fun and I get to feel like a princess by changing and transforming—but I also love looking natural," the star told us. "It's definitely about looking natural, having a beautiful smile, and also confidence." Not to mention, a perfectly sculpted set of arches. Since being introduced to Anastasia's impressive lineup by her makeup artist, Rodriguez has become a firm believer in the fact that brows can either make or break an entire look. "I love the Anastasia products, they're so simple to use, and I'm also using the Benefit Gimme Brow gel ($24; ulta.com) that I add over the top," she says. "Then, I'll apply the Rosebud Salve ($6; sephora.com) on my lips and cheeks to give off that dewy, J. Lo glow."

As for her gorgeous hair? While Rodriguez claims there isn't a secret to her shiny layers, switching up products regularly and shampooing less is what works for her. "I don't like to use the same products all the time, and I feel like everything eventually strips your hair, so I don't wash it that often, probably a few times a week," she says. "For me, I'm with hairstylists all the time and I'm bouncing around to different ones, so I like to apply a little tea tree oil." Tea tree oil isn't just for clearing up a blemish—it can actually be used to promote hair growth, and when a few drops are mixed in with your go-to shampoo, it can combat both dry scalp and the hair loss you experience in the summer months.

