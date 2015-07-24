Mix Up the Ultimate Gin Cocktail with These Pro Tips and Tricks

On an average evening at dedicated gin bar The Traymore at The Metropolitan by COMO in balmy Miami, you'll find a decidedly chic crowd sipping cocktails that spotlight the spirit, such as the Collins Park (Death’s Door Gin, St. Germain, watermelon, vanilla syrup, tarragon garnish) and the Traymore 1939 (Noilet’s Gin, rosemary syrup, orange Curacao, grapefruit, pomegranate). While the delicious concoctions are excuse enough to make a visit, there's one more reason to swing by: the chance to chat with mixologist Alexis Sanchez and learn a few of his secrets. Sanchez (below) gave InStyle his best tips for summer cocktailing (hint: it has to do with grapes), along with a few specialty gin drinks that are easy to make, and easy to serve to your guests.

COMO Hotels and Resorts

Tricks of the Trade

“In places like Miami especially, it is difficult keeping a pitcher of cocktails from warming up or melting the ice quickly and watering down the pitcher," says Sanchez. "Some improvisation is definitely needed, and there are fortunately a few great options to keep your pitcher ice cold without adding regular ice." Instead, he favors the following:

Stainless steel cubes: "These are a great investment as they last a lifetime and freeze up like ice, yet don’t release any liquid into the drink."

Frozen grapes: "I love putting frozen grapes into my pitchers of sangria, as it goes well with the wine and even adds to the presentation."

Cocktail cubes: "Freezing the actual cocktail in ice cube molds makes it so that when the ice melts, your only melting the cocktail into itself. Double the drink, minus the water!"

Recipes to Try at Home

Singapore Sling

A dash of Angostura bitters

¼ oz. Benedictine

¼ oz. Cointreau

¼ oz. Lime juice

½ oz. Cherry herring

1 ¼ oz. Bombay gin

2 oz. Pineapple juice

Add all ingredients into a mixer, add a little ice to top and shake well for 6-8 seconds. Serve in a chilled goblet or gin and tonic Glass. Garnish with a pineapple slice.

Traymore 1939

Dash of lemon juice

¾ oz. Rosemary syrup (simple syrup simmered with rosemary)

1 ½ oz. Bombay gin

½ oz. Orange Curaçao

1 oz. Grapefruit juice

¼ oz. Pomegranate juice

Add all ingredients into a mixer except pomegranate juice. Add ice to top and shake well for 6 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Finish with 1/4 oz. of pomegranate juice and garnish with a rosemary sprig into an amarena cherry.

Pink Lady

½ oz. Egg Whites

½ oz. Lemon Juice

½ oz. Grenadine

2 oz. Sip-smith Gin

Add all ingredients into a mixer. Add ice and shake well for 6-8 seconds. Strain into a chilled tulip glass with a sugar rim. Garnish with edible micro flowers.

Last Word

¼ oz. Lime juice

½ oz. Green Chartreuse

½ oz. Maraschino liqueur

2 oz. Dry Fly gin

Add all ingredients into a mixer. Add ice and shake well for 6 seconds. Pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a slice of lime.

