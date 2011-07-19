Gilt City Expands!

Gilt Groupe is expanding its Gilt City offerings to include four new locations—Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas and Washington! Now shoppers from those areas will be able to enjoy the site's dining deals, exclusive event tickets, salon services and more. Gilt Groupe members can use their existing usernames and passwords to shop Gilt City, and the service is already available in Boston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

Tell us: What's your favorite online deal shopping site?

