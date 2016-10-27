Gilmore Girls Star Yanic Truesdale on Reprising His Role as Michel Gerard

With just four weeks to go until the Gilmore Girls reboot hits Netflix, the countdown for our return to Stars Hollow is officially on.

The newly-released trailer for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life has already given us a few clues about what our favorite characters are up to—Rory is jobless, Lorelai is still contemplating her relationship with Luke, Emily is “decluttering” her life following Richard’s death, and Kirk is at Friday night dinner for some reason—the two-and-a-half-minute clip gave us very little insight as to what’s new for the show’s snarkiest character, Michel Gerard. While we did get a brief glimpse at The Dragonfly Inn’s grumpy French concierge in the trailer, we’re anxious to learn what Michel has been up to over the last eight years—and nobody was more excited to find that out than the man who plays him, Yanic Truesdale.

RELATED: Milo Ventimiglia's Favorite Thing About Playing Jess on Gilmore Girls

The Canadian actor recently stopped by InStyle’s New York City HQ to chat all things Gilmore Girls, and he told us that Michel is exactly where he expected him to be at this point in life. Because much about the four-part series still remains heavily under wraps, Truesdale couldn’t reveal too much in terms of where we’ll find his character when the show returns on Nov. 25. But he did dish on Michel's best one-liners, the co-stars he kept in touch with over the years (including the late Edward Herrmann, who played Richard Gilmore), and whether or not those buzzed-about final four words of the Amy Sherman-Palladino-created series live up to the hype. Press play on the video above to hear Truesdale dish on reprising his role as Michel.