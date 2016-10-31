Gilmore Girls Comes to EW PopFest and Brings All the Tears

In less than a month, the eponymous Gilmore Girls will return to our screens, ready to unleash a wave of nostalgia with their coffee-fueled pop-culture references—but for diehard fans, Nov. 25 feels like a lifetime away. Lucky for us, the road to Gilmore has been paved with extras and sneak peaks for the series’ loyal viewers—we got our caffeine fix at Luke’s diner, laughed (cried) with Rory and Lorelei in the revival’s first official trailer, and celebrated each step along the way with a heavy helping of investigative analysis—Jess, Dean, or Logan?!?

On Saturday, fans were blessed once more when Gilmore Girls creator/executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and E.P. Daniel Palladino stopped by EW’s PopFest to share details (and footage!) from the series’ hotly anticipated Netflix revival: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

During a panel discussion with the series’ husband-wife team, Sherman-Palladino induced some misty-eyed moments when she discussed rebuilding the set without Gilmore’s late Edward Herrmann (Richard Gilmore).

On the iconic Gilmore house, Sherman-Palladino said, “We didn’t have a lot of money that first season, so it was a little tiny, and it kind of looked like Ed [Herrmann] was in a dollhouse. Ed was a very tall man. So the next year we had a little money so we’d make the room a little bigger, like every year, and [when shooting the revival] it was finally big enough for Ed and he wasn’t there.”

We’ll be missing the Gilmore patriarch, but Sherman-Palladino assured us his presence will be felt, specifically in the giant portrait of Richard that debuted in the trailer. “Ed looms large,” Sherman-Palladino said, “Ed looms large in life and he looms large in these episodes.”

Watch the panel discussion above for even more behind-the-scenes insight into the upcoming revival.