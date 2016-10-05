The New Gilmore Girls Reboot Featurette Is Giving Us All the Feels

We are officially less than two months away from the premiere of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and we couldn't be more ready for the return of our favorite mother-daughter duo. Netflix released a two-and-a-half-minute-long featurette with cast members reminiscing on their first scenes, their favorite scenes, and why they're so excited to go back to Stars Hollow.

The video features not just the cast members today, but flashes through some of our favorite Gilmore Girls memories: Rory and Logan at the Life and Death Brigade retreat; Luke telling Lorelai he's "all in" (swoon); the now-famous line, "Oy with the poodles, already!"; Emily and Richard's vow renewal; the Stars Hollow dance marathon; Luke and Lorelai's first kiss; Rory's graduation from Chilton, and so much more.

"The fondest memory I have doing this show is the very first scene I did, the very first day on set," reminisced Scott Patterson, who played Lorelai's on-again, off-again love interest, Luke Danes. "And I just thought, this is going to work."

"We had such a good time for so many years on this show," said Kelly Bishop, who is set to return as the Gilmore matriarch, Emily Gilmore. "It's good writing, there's a sweetness to it," she added. Keiko Agena, who played Rory's best friend Lane Kim, addressed the now-famous fast pace of the writing saying, "Alexis [Bledel] and I actually shot the very first scene of Gilmore Girls. What I thought was fast was like, nowhere near what has become known as Gilmore pace."

VIDEO: Watch Rory Gilmore's Insane Beauty Transformation:

Lauren Graham, who starred as Lorelai Gilmore, has always been very candid about her love for the show, and said, "there are so many things that are my favorite about doing this show, but honestly just playing this character is my favorite part." Alexis Bledel, aka Rory Gilmore, added, "it's a great group of people, an amazing group of actors, every role is very thoughtfully cast." We couldn't agree more!

All of Rory's ex-boyfriends made an appearance in the featurette, even Jess—er, Milo Ventimiglia—was there give his two cents on the reboot: "It's fun and exciting to be around great memories," he said. Jared Padalecki, aka Dean Forester, pointed out the black, white, and red bookstore where he and Rory spent many a high school date night. And Matt Czuchry, better known as Logan Huntzberger, talked about the near-genius writing on the show: "Their scripts are so intelligent, witty, and of course, there's the pace with their dialogue that's like no other."

"We never could have imagined that we'd get a chance to come back," said Bledel at the end of the clip, with Graham adding, "[we] couldn't have hoped for anything better." See you in less than two months, Stars Hollow—we're counting down the days!