Is There a Gilmore Girls Movie in the Works?

When asked whether there's a Gilmore Girls movie in the works, Scott Patterson (aka Luke Danes) said, "There are talks going on at the moment." Fingers crossed we finally get to see Luke and Lorelai finally tie the knot! [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. The Weeknd and Max Martin just released this summer's new anthem. [Spin]

2. A$AP Rocky's new album dropped last night on Spotify and iTunes—ahead of its expected June 2 release date. [Billboard]

3. Good news for Android users! The Periscope app is now available to use on the operating system. [Mashable]

4. These NYC manicurists candidly talk about what their jobs are really like. [Refinery29]

5. 5 things you didn't know about I Know What You Did Last Summer. [Huffington Post]