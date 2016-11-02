Gilmore Girls Beauty Products Exist, and They Are Everything

No one has lightning speed, wordy conversations quite like Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. But if you’re throwing witty banter with above-average word counts like the Gilmore Girls, chapped lips are bound to happen. Luckily, there’s a Stars Hollow way to get your lips soft and smooth again: Gilmore Girls-inspired lip balms.

Online retailer Urban Tee Farm has expanded its collection of Gilmore Girls t-shirts that every fan needs before the Netflix reboot premieres into beauty products. The trio of lip balms all have quirky names that Lorelai and Rory Gilmore would definitely love swiping on between cups of coffee. “Vicious Trollop” has a pink tint with a blend of vanilla and orange flavors, “Spring Break” is tinted with orange hibiscus powder and flavored with organic peppermint oil, and “Java Junkie” is a coffee flavored balm that would definitely be the Gilmore’s favorite.

Courtesy

Get your own balm for $5 each at urbanteefarm.com, or you can grab all three for $12 to guarantee you’ll have a supply that will last for your entire Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life binge-watching session on November 25.