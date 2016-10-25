The Full Trailer for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Is Finally Here

Everyone, stop what you're doing. The moment has come, and a full trailer for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life has finally been released!

After months of waiting, a teaser trailer that indeed did more tease than tide, and plenty of cast reunions documented on social media, we now have a full two-and-a-half-minute montage of clips from the upcoming Netflix reboot series and we're more excited than ever.

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham have never looked better than as they do as Rory and Lorelai Gilmore, and are back along with a slew of fan-favorite characters—yes, including Dean (Jared Padalecki), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), and Logan (Matt Czuchry). They attend town hall meetings (hey, Taylor!) and sit down for dinner at Emily's (Kelly Bishop) as Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) spills in the Dragonfly Inn's kitchen, Paris (Liza Weil) walks the halls of Yale, Michele (Yanic Truesdale) makes a sarcastic remark, and Luke (Scott Patterson) yells at the Gilmore Girls to stop eating junk food. Ahh, just like old times.

And of course, there's the absence of Richard Gilmore, who was played by Edward Herrmann prior to the actor's passing almost two years go. We see all three Gilmore women attend his funeral; plus, his larger-than-life-size portrait now hangs—in a very Emily Gilmore–fashion—in the matriarch's living room.

Rory, Lorelai, and Emily are heard musing about how their lives didn't quite turn out they way they thought they would (so relatable!), with Lorelai thinking that "thing seem hazier" than they used to, Emily mourning the loss of her husband, and Rory "feeling very lost" in her own journey.

We're pulling for a happy ending for all three, and we can't wait for the series to start streaming on Netflix on Nov. 25.