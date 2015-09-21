Giles Deacon Previews His Spring Collection on Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie at the 2015 Emmys

It's no secret that Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie is a fan of designer Giles Deacon. She's stepped out in his designs plenty of times before, including to the 2015 SAG Awards. So while it wasn't exactly a surprise when she hit the red carpet at the 2015 Emmys wearing another gown by the designer, what was really interesting about her choice was that the dress had never been seen before.

"I am wearing a Giles dress from the Spring/Summer 2016 collection, which is actually being shown tomorrow at London Fashion Week," Christie told InStyle before heading into Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for the live telecast. "It's a custom gown, so you won't see this one on the runway—but there will be similar styles."

The two have such a strong relationship that Deacon chose to preview his latest collection on Christie at tonight's Emmys, which she joked took her "entire life" to get ready for. "I truly believe in him as an artist," said Christie. "He's one of my favorite designers, and he has an exquisite artistic vision with a brilliant and highly developed discipline. That kind of artist is rare, and I think it should be celebrated." What a way for the Emmys and London Fashion Week to be synergetic.

