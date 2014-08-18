Gild Your Cat Eye with Gold for a Colorblock Look

Make your cat eye doubly powerful by mixing it with a gilded eyelid. Makeup artist Tom Pecheux created the graphically lined lids at Badgley Mischka with the intent to shock and awe: "When the eyes are open, you see mostly black liner; but as soon as the woman blinks, there's a powerful flash of gold." Cat eyes may seem tricky, but with the no-fail tools (below), the look is easy to master, requiring a swipe of eye shadow and sleek lining of gold above the cat eye. Follow our steps to achieve the look!

Time Inc. Digital Studio

Go for the GoldSweep gold eye shadow (try MAC Cosmetics eye shadow in Goldmine, $16; maccosmetics.com) from lash lines to just below the creases.

Time Inc. Digital Studio

Add Some OnyxUsing a thin brush (MAC Cosmetics No. 209 eyeliner brush, $20; maccosmetics.com) trace black gel (MAC Cosmetics Fluidline in Blacktrack, $16; maccosmetics.com) along the upper lash lines; flick the lines upward at the ends to form tiny wings.

Punch It UpCarefully draw on thick gold lines (MAC Cosmetics A Novel Romance Fluidline Pencil in Atomic Ore, $16; maccosmetics.com) with a shimmery pencil above the black ones.

Max Out Your FringeFinish off the look by curling lashes and piling on black mascara to widen eyes.

For more ways to incorporate metallics into your makeup repertoire, pick up InStyle’s Your Look special issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Want to make that cat eye really stand out? Follow our GIF guide to achieving perfect eyebrows.