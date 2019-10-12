Gigi Hadid and Her Mom Both Wore This Cozy Cashmere Sweatsuit

When you're a former model and your daughters are supermodels, it only makes sense that clothes get passed around without an issue. Yolanda Hadid stepped out in a cashmere sweatsuit that appears to be pulled straight from Gigi's closet.

Page Six reports that Yolanda was on hand to celebrate Bella Hadid's birthday at Sadelle’s in New York City wearing a boxy cream turtleneck and matching sweatpants. The getup is from Camila Morrone's Naked Cashmere collection and if it's giving you a case of fashion whiplash, it could be due to the fact that Gigi wore an identical set a few days before.

Image zoom Backgrid

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Just Saved the Chanel Runway Show After a Stranger Jumped on the Catwalk

"Winter white … styled by @gigihadid," Yolanda wrote, according to Page Six. letting her followers know that Gigi was aware that her mom was pulling looks from her closet. Yolanda wore the look with high-top sneakers and bold hoop earrings, keeping things pretty simple with the statement-making suit. When Gigi wore it, she paired it with a pair of high-fashion Reeboks (a limited-edition collab with Pyer Moss) and on-trend tiny shades from Reality.

Cozy, comfy, and model-approved? It's the perfect look for models and moms alike.