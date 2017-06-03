Guess What Gigi and the Queen Have in Common!

It's not just that we love them both. And while you won't usually hear these two names in one sentence, Gigi Hadid and Queen Elizabeth received the same (same same but different) style memo, stepping out in the most amazing lemon yellow outfits. Further proof that great minds think alike (sort of).

You certainly won't miss these women in their oh-so-bright ensembles. Hadid wore her getup outfit while out in the Big Apple, and even though she might have matched the taxis zooming by, she owned the monochrome look. The 22-year-old model paired a corset-inspired crop top with matching high-waisted trousers that laced up the front, both from the Sally Lapointe 2018 Resort collection. The young trendsetter also tied a yellow sweater around her shoulders, and she finished off the fashion-forward ensemble with pointy nude flats and futuristic rectangular glasses.

Queen Elizabeth II's Best Monochrome Looks

Queen Elizabeth, on the other hand, took a more demure approach to her yellow outfit as she arrived at the Epsom Derby in Surrey this morning. She chose a calf-length woven yellow coat for the event, and she paired it with a matching yellow hat adorned with yellow and pink flowers. The Queen also wore white gloves, pearl jewelry, and a gold broach for the Derby—an event that she's only missed twice during her reign!

These two power-women might just make yellow this summer's hottest color. Which way would you rock the bright, happy hue?