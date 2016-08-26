Gigi Hadid's Face Mask is the Ultimate Weekend Pre-Game
When all else fails, do a face mask. Like a disco nap for your skin, a face mask is the quickest way to get your complexion glowing again by detoxify it from the week's stress and lack of sleep, which is guaranteed to show up on your face by Friday morning. Gigi Hadid is right here with us as she's proven with her Snapchat selfie she shared of her Thursday night face mask session.
The 21-year-old supermodel showed some love for her favorite mask, Charlotte Tilbury's Goddess Skin Clay Mask ($55; nordstrom.com). This Spanish clay-based mask vacuums impurities and antioxidant buildup from pores, and moisturizes thanks to a blend of essential oils. We'll take Gigi's caption, "Charlotte Tilbury I heart u" as reason enough to grab one of these masks from the legendary makeup artist's beauty line for ourselves.
VIDEO: 10 Times Gigi Hadid Proved She Is a Runway Queen
Here's to welcoming the weekend like Gigi with a bright complexion.