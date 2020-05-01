An Exhaustive Timeline of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Relationship

If it wasn't so adorable, it would be the ultimate celebrity-romance cliché. Model meets musician? It's basically a tale as old as time by now. But thanks to their unique brand of love, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have managed to dodge the cookie-cutter love story and enthralled fans with social media posts, song lyrics, and, of course, strategic paparazzi photos.

While it may seem like a lifetime ago, the boybander and runway regular met back in 2015 and while there's never a guarantee of a happy ending for anyone, everything they've gone through from that fateful meeting to the big baby news seems fit for a Disney classic.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

November 2015

Hadid and Malik meet at a Victoria's Secret party. According to ES Magazine, Malik recognized Hadid "from her picture." Their first date is at Gemma at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

"She's a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She's quite classy at that," he told The Evening Standardof their first night out.

Later that month, the two were spotted publicly at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Headlines were made. Rumors started to pick up speed and fans wondered what, exactly, was happening, since Malik had just ended his three-year engagement to Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Hadid had just broken up with Joe Jonas.

December 2015

Things go Instagram-official. In a now-deleted post, Malik shared a black-and-white photo that looks very cute, very romantic, and cements their status a bona fide couple.

January 2016

If fans had any doubt about the couple, even after that lovey IG post, things are rock solid by now. Hadid attended multiple events at Men's Fashion Week in Paris wearing a Z necklace (she later upgrades to one that reads Zayn). Vogue notes that the lock screen on her phone is a photo of Malik and the release of his single, "Pillow Talk," comes with a music video starring Hadid. It's steamy, sexy, and adds one very important piece of work to the musician-supermodel music video oeuvre.

April 2016

Hadid and Malik feature in their first fashion spread for Vogue.

May 2016

With the Met Gala comes the couple's red carpet debut. The two attend "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" arm in metal-clad arm alongside Hadid's sister, Bella, and her beau, The Weeknd.

June 2016

Shocking fans everywhere, Hadid and Malik break up. But in what could be a sign of things to come, sources told E! News that it was likely that they'd get back together.

"Zayn and Gigi did break up, but they can likely get back together tomorrow," the source said. "It's all very unclear what's going on between them now."

July 2016

Just to keep things interesting, Hadid shares a photo on Instagram that seems to indicate that they're back together.

Fall 2016

Fashion Month becomes the couple's personal photo opportunity. Throughout the shows in New York, London, Paris, and Milan, the two appear in the front row together at shows such as Givenchy and Versus Versace.

January 2017

The first engagement rumors start to surface. Hadid gives an interview to British Vogue, saying that while they seem like a high-glam couple, the truth is they just like to stay in.

"When I'm in LA I mostly stay in because it's my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking," she said. "We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I'm always like, 'Babe, let's go to a movie.' Then I fall asleep halfway through and he's like, 'You've seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.'"

August 2017

Hadid's mother, Yolanda, posts a sweet photo of the couple on her Instagram.

October 2017

Coordinating Halloween costumes happen. Malik isn't shy about his love of superheroes and comic books (check out his tattoos for all the proof you need) and it seems like he managed to get Hadid to join in on the fun.

March 2018

Breakup no. 2. The two released statements on social media letting everybody know that they're done.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time…" Malik wrote.

"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared," she wrote. "I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG," Hadid posted.

April 2018

TMZ reports that the two are seen kissing in New York City. That breakup didn't last very long, though neither party offers an official statement on any sort of reconciliation.

June 2018

Malik's interview with GQ gives readers some insight into their relationship. He doesn't go as far as saying they're back together, however.

"We're still really good friends, and we're still in contact," he said. "We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."

Summer 2019

Hadid makes headlines for a sizzling summer romance with The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. The two break up by fall.

November 2019

Fans speculate that Hadid and Malik are back together. "They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," a source told E!. "She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual."

January 2020

It's a family affair for Malik's 27th birthday. The Hadid sisters, Malik, and Dua Lipa are all seen celebrating at Il Buco in New York City.

February 2020

Hadid posts a snapshot of Malik on her photography account, @Gisposable.

April 2020

Hadid confirms that she's pregnant. She and Malik are quarantining at her family's Pennsylvania farm when she tells Jimmy Fallon that while the rumors weren't ideal, she wanted to let everyone know that she's happy and healthy.

"Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she said.

September 2020

Hadid and Zayn welcome their first child, a baby girl. On Twitter, Malik announced the birth with a sweet post. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together," he wrote.

Hadid posted her own note on Instagram writing, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world."

October 2021

Following reports of an alleged altercation between Malik and Hadid's mom, Yolanda, sources confirmed to People that the longtime partners are "not together right now."