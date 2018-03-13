Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Split and Their Farewell Message Will Break You

One of Hollywood's biggest young couples has gone their separate ways. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up after two years of dating, they both confirm.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," he tweeted Tuesday. "She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"

After Malik posted his tweet, Hadid followed with one of her own.

"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared," she wrote. "I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG."

The pair has been fielding engagement rumors for months now but, allegedly, distance and work pressures caused the breakup to happen earlier in March.

"Sadly Zayn and Gigi have separated," an unidentified Sun source said before Malik announced the news. "They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other ... The reality is that they’ve grown apart, having been together for a long time."

Only a few weeks back, Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid spoke out about engagement rumblings, which makes the breakup even more surprising.

"When you raise your children, I hope I instilled the best in them to make the right choices and turn to me and say 'I love this man' then I'm going to love them too," she said to the Daily Mail. "This is their journey and I'm just here to support both of them as long as they make each other happy, working through things then I'm happy."

Her comments take on a sadder tone in light of the breakup.

Zayn is no longer following Gigi on Instagram though Gigi still follows him (as of Tuesday afternoon). Earlier in the day, Malik posted an Instagram with a vague caption: "When Life throws you lemons, catch 'em so they don’t hit you in the fucking face," he wrote.