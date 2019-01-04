Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Reportedly Broken Up Again

We may officially need to classify Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik as an on-and-off-again couple.

The 23-year-old model and 25-year-old singer called it quits last March after two years together. And though their break up was complete with tear-inducing social media sendoffs to their relationship, it wasn’t long (i.e. about a month) before they were spotted making out on an N.Y.C. sidewalk. Subtle.

Less than a year after their reconciliation, sources report that the young couple is “done,” but as with their initial break, there’s hope for the future. “They could get back together, but it’s over for now,” an anonymous source revealed to Us Weekly.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Speculation of a possible split began in November when Malik wasn’t there to cheer on Hadid at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. In turn, Gigi was noticeably absent at the party Zayn held for his new album, Icarus Falls, in December. They also appeared to have spent the holidays apart, with Gigi going stag to Taylor Swift’s New Year’s Eve party.

“She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together,” an additional source told Us of Hadid. “She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

InStyle has reached out to Hadid's representatives for comment and will update this article when new information is available.

R.I.P. Zigi (for now).