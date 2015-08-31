How to Be a Windswept, Bronzed Goddess Like Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid never fails to give us hair and makeup envy, and her glowing complexion paired with her swept-back strands at tonight's MTV VMAs was clearly no exception. "Gigi loves fresh, bronzy skin, and it looks so good on her," says Hadid's makeup artist Patrick Ta. "The inspiration came from her modern, structured, and beautiful mustard yellow dress. I had to make her look like she just came off a beach, but still glam." Ka began with a layer of Maybelline Master Primer in Blur + Illuminate ($10; ulta.com) to ensure her makeup stayed intact under the bright stage lights, then followed with the Superstay Better Skin Foundation ($12; ulta.com) over the top. Maybelline Fit Me Bronzer ($6; ulta.com) was used to contour, and after a dusting of matte powder, Ka blended a duo of mauve and coral blushes onto the apples of her cheeks. With Maybelline Blushed Nudes Palette ($10; ulta.com), the pro covered her lids in a warm gold, then used the deep brown tone to emphasize her outer corners before topping off the effect with a few generous coats of mascara. Hadid's perfect brows were filled in using the Eye Studio Brow Precise in Blonde ($8; ulta.com), and to finish, Ka mixed the ColorSensational Creamy Mattes in Nude Embrace ($8; ulta.com) with a layer of the Baby Lips Gloss in Taupe with Me ($5; drugstore.com).

Hadid's bombshell blowout came together just as easily. Her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez prepped her damp hair using Garnier Sky-Hi Volume Mousse ($5; drugstore.com) on her mid-lengths and ends, then placed the Full & Plush Root Amp ($8; drugstore.com) onto the root area to add lift. Armed with a medium-barrel round brush and a GHD dryer, Yepez began drying in sections starting at the nape of the neck and working toward the front. After creating just enough lift, the pro switched her focus to the top section of hair. She clipped back sections on either side of the star's head, then applied the Full & Plush Thickening Lotion ($6; drugstore.com) as she dried the crown area with a round brush. To finish, Yepez unclipped both sections, then did some very slight teasing starting from the front, working back toward the middle to pump up the volume, and added a veil of the Garnier Anti-Humidity Hairspray ($5; drugstore.com) for added insurance against the elements.

